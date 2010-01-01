Product Marketing, Clash Royale

We are looking for a seasoned marketer with extensive product marketing experience who thrives in a multifunctional and uber-collaborative environment and is obsessed with providing the best player experience. We value those who bring a fresh perspective, enjoy experimentation, and thrive in an environment that challenges traditional norms.
You will be part of a live game team (Clash Royale) within the Global Marketing team and will bridge the gap between the marketing and product teams. The focus would be on driving player engagement and maximizing the game’s commercial success, ensuring we have a strong product marketing strategy to provide memorable experiences that last forever for our players.
You will work closely with internal cross-functional teams to champion the product, explain how it fits into the market, meet players' needs, and present it to our players. This also includes developing messaging around our USPs, understanding competitive dynamics, planning launches of new features, and adapting the marketing strategy based on user engagement and feedback.
You can have your particular skill (or a few), and we don’t expect you to be perfect in everything. What’s more important is your eagerness to analyze product performance and user feedback to optimize evergreen marketing campaigns, help build a love for the game, and ensure that Clash Royale delivers our players a seamless and immersive experience that ultimately converts into pure fandom.
Responsibilities
Overseeing market research to understand the player journey, industry trends, competitive landscape, and target customer segments. Partner closely with Insights and Analytics to conduct in-depth customer analysis to inform product development.
Understand target audiences deeply to ensure messaging resonates with different customer segments.
Coordinate go-to-market plans for evergreen marketing campaigns for new features, content, or updates designed to engage our global audience. Collaborate with Regional teams to amplify these tentpoles with local flavor and cultural relevance.
Design global marketing Goals and KPIs for all evergreen campaigns in close alignment with other marketing stakeholders from Growth Performance Marketing, Brand Marketing, Growth Marketing, Esports, and Community.
Work closely with the game team to relay market demands and potential improvements. Drive and facilitate cross-functional collaboration and build trustworthy connections across Game Development, Game Operations, and other Marketing disciplines.
Develop a deep understanding of the game and business, incl. existing features, product roadmap, and live operations. Coordinate global marketing efforts and drive alignment with the product and business goals.
Strategize and operationalize player communication inside and outside the game, including (but not limited to) pop-ups, push notifications, a platform featuring, and store optimization (ASO).
Identify and develop growth levers through marketing via rigorous AB testing, scaling up initiatives that drive meaningful business growth.
Requirements
5+ years of experience in Product Marketing ideally in the gaming industry, entertainment, or e-commerce.
Strong analytical skills to assess market data and product-specific performance.
A deep understanding of the game/product development process and lifecycle management.
Experience working with a broad range of marketing functions (e.g. brand, performance, influencers, and esports) with a good understanding of the role of various functions and how they can work together to deliver growth.
Experience in giving detailed feedback and communicating direction between both internal teams and external partners while respecting schedules
Growth mindset with a passion for marketing, innovation, and risk-taking.
Located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.