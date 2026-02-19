Senior 3D Character Artist, Brawl Stars
We are looking for an experienced Senior 3D Character Artist to join Brawl Stars to oversee the development and delivery of Brawlers and skins.
As a Senior 3D Character Artist, you will be at the heart of our art production, working closely with our Art Director, Animators and other artists in the team. Your main responsibility would be to create and oversee the 3D skin production for our brawlers together with our outsourcing partners. Due to the high amount of content for each update, your work would mainly consist of providing clear direction and feedback to our external teams. The ideal candidate should have proven experience in creating high-quality 3D characters, covering the entire process from modeling to implementation within an engine. All in all, we’re looking for a strong communicator who takes ownership, is passionate about our games, and is continuously striving for better performance.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we present them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
What You'll Be Doing
Create and oversee the production of high-quality, stylized 3D character models for Brawl Stars
Provide clear, constructive feedback and guidance to external artists and studios
Collaborate with the Technical Artists to integrate final characters into the game engine and troubleshooting any technical issues that arise
Ensure character models are optimized for performance on mobile platforms without compromising visual quality
Maintaining 3D asset libraries and documentation
Continuously striving to improve workflows, pipelines and ways to work
What You Have
Experience as a 3D Artist in the gaming industry
Experience with stylized characters optimized for mobile performance
Experience in managing external studios or contractors
Must be a clear and concise communicator, able to deliver creative feedback and actionable guidance to multiple external artists
Excellent proficiency in Maya, including technical knowledge
Strong understanding of composition, color theory, and visual storytelling
Passion for mobile games and a drive to create visually appealing content
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki Studio.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
