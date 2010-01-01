Senior 3D Character Artist, Brawl Stars
We are looking for an experienced Senior 3D Character Artist to join Brawl Stars to oversee the development and delivery of Brawlers and skins.
As a Senior 3D Character Artist, you will be at the heart of our art production, working closely with our Art Director, Animators and other artists in the team. Your main responsibility would be to create and oversee the 3D skin production for our brawlers together with our outsourcing partners. Due to the high amount of content for each update, your work would mainly consist of providing clear direction and feedback to our external teams. The ideal candidate should have proven experience in creating high-quality 3D characters, covering the entire process from modeling to implementation within an engine. All in all, we’re looking for a strong communicator who takes ownership, is passionate about our games, and is continuously striving for better performance.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we present them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
Responsibilities
Lead and oversee the production of high-quality, stylized 3D character models for Brawl Stars
Provide clear, constructive feedback and guidance to external animators to maintain and elevate the quality of the animation.
Collaborate with the development team to ensure the animations are feasible and aligns with game mechanics and story.
Manage animation workflows to meet production timelines and milestones, be it with internal or external stakeholders.
Develop and maintain relationships with external artists and studios, ensuring a productive and positive working environment.
Requirements
6+ years of experience as a 3D artist with a strong portfolio showcasing a wide range of styles and projects.
Experience with stylized characters optimized for mobile performance
Experience in managing external studios or contractors
Must be a clear and concise communicator, able to deliver creative feedback and clear actionable guidance to others
Excellent proficiency in Maya, including technical knowledge
Passion for mobile games and a drive to create visually appealing content.
Experience with pipeline management and implementation
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
