Helsinki – onsite – full-time, permanent

Senior Game Tech Programmer

We’re looking for experienced Game Tech Programmers to join our game teams. We’re hiring for multiple game teams: Squad Busters, mo.co, Brawl Stars and Clash of Clans.

As a Game Tech Programmer in a Supercell game team you will work on technically challenging topics such as 3d rendering, online multiplayer techniques and runtime performance optimization. Your primary purpose is to enable your team members to make an amazing game that works smoothly for the widest possible audience. You will work closely with artists, designers, producers and other coders to find the most effective ways to reach this goal.

We offer you a chance to join a team of professionals where talent feeds talent. We do not believe in bureaucracy or convoluted processes. Game development is a team sport, so we work together to achieve the best results. We trust each other’s skills and value each other’s work. If this sounds exciting to you, then you might just be the person we are looking for!

If you have a preference on which game you would like to work on let us know that in your application - or if you’re open to be considered for all of them, that’s cool too.

Responsibilities 

  • Develop and maintain technologies that enable the team to create your dream game, including stunning visuals and smooth multiplayer experience

  • Take care of the runtime performance of the game to support the widest possible audience

  • Work with the engine and other central tech teams to plan current and future needs for the game team, along with other game tech programmers

  • Integrate improvements and other changes from central tech to minimize game team disruption

  • Share learnings and technology with central tech so that other game teams can benefit from them as well

  • Be an omniscient code wizard when it comes to your game, and the tech it’s built upon

Requirements

  • Strong, professional experience using C++

  • Ability to quickly get up to speed with existing code

  • Ability to communicate with non-technical people

  • Driven, focused and willing to see projects through delivery

  • A true desire to help others produce their best work

Nice-to-haves

  • Broad understanding of games programming

  • Experience with real-time, multiplayer games

  • Experience working on service based games

  • Ability to deeply optimize code for performance

  • Experience in iOS / Android development

  • Experience in modern graphics tech

Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More

About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More

You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More

You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More

This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More

Not sure if you should apply? 
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.

And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)


Interested?
Then just apply here

We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.

This information is optional. We are gathering gender information for statistical data to improve our diversity outreach initiatives. Giving this optional information does not affect your recruitment process in any way.

