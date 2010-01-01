Technical System Analyst, FP&A
We are looking for a tech-savvy Systems Analyst to power up our FP&A team in Helsinki!
As an FP&A Systems Analyst, you will become the primary owner of our financial planning and reporting system (Pigment) and play a crucial part in enabling dynamic financial planning, forecasting, and business performance tracking across the organization. This is an opportunity for you to help enable Supercell to make more informed decisions through robust data and reporting and help us on our growth journey.
The ideal candidate brings strong financial acumen and a passion for tools, automation, and scalable planning processes. You’ll work closely with your FP&A colleagues as well as cross-functional key stakeholders to evolve how we leverage our financial planning and reporting system (Pigment) as a central decision-support platform. This is a role where you’ll find real ownership and independence, and make a difference by improving how we think about our future. If that sounds like your kind of challenge: apply now and join the team!
Responsibilities
Become the go-to expert and admin for Pigment – owning architecture, access, data loads, and integrations.
Build and maintain multidimensional models, scenarios, dashboards, and reports.
Ensure data integrity between Pigment and source systems (e.g., ERP).
Translate business needs into clear reporting solutions.
Deliver insights through visual dashboards and ad hoc analyses.
Process and system improvements: identify opportunities to streamline financial processes through automation and better use of technology.
Requirements
Experience in FP&A, financial systems, or related analytical/system roles.
Hands-on experience with Pigment or a similar EPM platform (e.g., Anaplan, Adaptive, Planful).
Strong modelling skills with a solid understanding of financial principles and data flows.
Excellent Excel/Google Sheets skills; familiarity with SQL or APIs is a plus.
Experience working with different stakeholders and users, and the ability to step into their shoes and understand their needs.
Experience being the system owner: managing the backlog, discussing prioritisation and constantly aligning with your stakeholders.
Nice-to-have
Direct experience implementing or scaling Pigment.
Background in SaaS, tech, or high-growth environments
Knowledge of ERP tools (e.g., NetSuite).
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose.
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
