Senior UI/UX Designer, Hay Day

This is your opportunity to work with a great team on one of the greatest farming simulator games in history, and continue to bring joy to the millions of players that enjoy our beloved game so much!


We are looking for a passionate and experienced UI/UX Designer to join the Hay Day team at Supercell. You will be making important decisions about the overall look of the game, responsible for designing screens, developing art elements and bringing them to life with animation. We are seeking for a person who will translate the game design documents into a simple but elegant and digestible form and shape the UX flows into fun visual stories fitting the Hay Day world.

Hay Day is a live game where you will collaborate closely with LiveOps to shape the visual identity of live events and in-game experiences. You will work closely with developers and designers to develop new features for the game, while ensuring a seamless and easy to understand UX flow. You will be breaking down complex mechanics and systems into something easily digestible and fun.

In the Hay Day team the UI/UX Designer has a power over both, Art and UX side of feature development. If you are a passionate Designer with a knack for creating impactful 2D art assets, love improving a game that players adore, and at the same time you are interested in designing simple but elegant UX flows, we’re interested in talking to you!




Responsibilities

  • Design and implement engaging UI screens and elements, ensuring alignment with live game updates and player feedback
  • Develop and optimize intuitive UX flows that are in sync with the overall game design
  • Collaborate closely with live operations and community teams to refine and enhance the in-game UI
  • Create and iterate on 2D art assets swiftly to keep the player experience fresh and responsive during live events
  • Maintain a high standard of visual consistency across all live interfaces, integrating player feedback to improve usability and visual appeal
  • Communicate effectively with team members to ensure that designs are well-understood and properly integrated into the game environment

Requirements

  • 5 + years of experience in UI/UX, 2+ years working in a live game environment
  • Ability to work autonomously and have full ownership of the UI/UX in your area
  • Proven experience as a UI/UX Designer in the gaming industry
  • Excellent teamwork and communication skills, with a capability to articulate UX visions and design ideas clearly to team members
  • A strong eye for UI art, layout, color theory, composition and typography
  • Proficient in Photoshop, with experience in animation and a readiness to learn Adobe Animate (Flash) and other necessary software to enhance 2D art production
  • Deep understanding of UX principles, with the ability to swiftly adapt designs based on player and team feedback and the demands of live events
  • Strong ability to structure information and establish a clear visual hierarchy
  • A true team player who thrives in a collaborative environment, actively seeks feedback and is always looking to improve things for the better
  • A passion for mobile games

Nice-to-haves

  • Experience with Adobe Animate
  • Experience with 3D software
  • Background as a Game Artist, Graphic Designer, or Marketing Artist
  • Experience in designing for farming or casual games



Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More


About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More


You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More


This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More


Not sure if you should apply? 
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.


And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)

