Senior UI/UX Designer, Hay Day

This is your opportunity to work with a great team on one of the greatest farming simulator games in history, and continue to bring joy to the millions of players that enjoy our beloved game so much!
We are looking for a passionate and experienced UI/UX Designer to join the Hay Day team at Supercell. You will be making important decisions about the overall look of the game, responsible for designing screens, developing art elements and bringing them to life with animation. We are seeking for a person who will translate the game design documents into a simple but elegant and digestible form and shape the UX flows into fun visual stories fitting the Hay Day world.
Hay Day is a live game where you will collaborate closely with LiveOps to shape the visual identity of live events and in-game experiences. You will work closely with developers and designers to develop new features for the game, while ensuring a seamless and easy to understand UX flow. You will be breaking down complex mechanics and systems into something easily digestible and fun.
In the Hay Day team the UI/UX Designer has a power over both, Art and UX side of feature development. If you are a passionate Designer with a knack for creating impactful 2D art assets, love improving a game that players adore, and at the same time you are interested in designing simple but elegant UX flows, we’re interested in talking to you!
Responsibilities
Requirements
Nice-to-haves
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.