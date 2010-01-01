UI/UX Designer, TNT
We are looking for an experienced UI/UX designer to join our internal engine team. This team maintains and evolves the foundational technology that powers all Supercell games, working closely with game teams to enhance how we create, edit, and ship world-class mobile game experiences. As a UI/UX designer on this team, your mission is to drive the usability and workflow design for our in-house game editor and content tools, ensuring that every artist, designer, and developer can do their best work efficiently and intuitively.
You'll be embedded in a deeply technical and creative environment, collaborating with engine developers, artists, and game designers to shape tools that support the unique needs of each of our games. From wireframes to testing prototypes, you'll be involved in the full lifecycle of internal tool design and delivery, championing user-centric solutions every step of the way.
We’re looking for someone like you—empathetic, systems-minded, and comfortable navigating complex, multi-disciplinary environments. Whether your background is in games, creative tools, or enterprise UI/UX, if you're passionate about making the creation of great games faster and smoother, we want to hear from you.
Responsibilities
Drive the user experience for our internal multi-platform game engine editor and supporting tools.
Collaborate closely with artists, designers, and developers to understand their workflows and identify pain points.
Create wireframes, user flows, design specifications, and prototypes to guide tool improvements.
Partner with developers to bring UX designs to life—from concept through implementation and iteration.
Maintain and evolve a consistent UI/UX and design system across the engine toolset.
Align with stakeholders and prioritize designs that solve real, high-impact problems.
Help validate ideas through user feedback, usability testing, and lightweight prototyping.
Own the feedback loop between tool users and tool makers, reducing complexity and cognitive load at every opportunity.
Requirements
Experience as a UI/UX Designer, Product Designer, or Tool Designer—preferably within games, creative software, or similar domains.
Deep empathy for users, especially creators such as artists, level designers, and developers.
Proven ability to translate user needs into actionable, clear design documentation and specifications.
Skilled in working across teams and disciplines, aligning stakeholders, and handling multiple priorities.
Familiarity with technical constraints and workflows in internal tool or editor development environments.
Nice to Haves
Experience designing for internal game development tools or pipelines.
Background working with custom game engines.
Knowledge of commercial game engines such as Unity, Unreal or Godot.
Experience with usability testing.
BONUS: Understanding of C++, or experience collaborating closely with engine developers.
On the Job
Curious about what it’s like working here? Read about the experience of joining Supercell and the engine team from a Graphics Engineer [here]!
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released seven games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
