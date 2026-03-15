Brawl Cup Format
Brawl Cup is coming soon, and the world’s best teams are getting ready to battle it out in Berlin, Germany!
Teams from across multiple regions will clash in a Battle of the Regions, competing through the Group Stage before advancing to the Playoffs and fighting for their share of the $100,000 USD prize pool.
On top of that, the winning team will earn an additional World Finals slot for their region, while second place secures an extra Last Chance Qualifier spot.
Group Stage
The Group Stage will feature 4 groups, each consisting of 3 teams, competing in a round robin format. Teams have been seeded based on their regional performance, with representatives from multiple regions competing for spoils and glory. All Group Stage matches will be played in a Best-of-5 format.
The top 2 teams from each group will advance to the Playoffs:
Group A
South America | Seed 1
EMEA | Seed 2
China #1
Group B
North America | Seed 1
East Asia | Seed 2
RTBC South America West Champion*
Group C
East Asia | Seed 1
South America | Seed 2
RTBC South East & South Asia Champion*
Group D
EMEA | Seed 1
North America | Seed 2
China #2
*Un Sueño Incompleto and Revenant XSpark have qualified through the SA West and SESA slots, after winning their respective Road to Brawl Cup (RTBC) qualifiers.
Playoffs
Once the Group Stage wraps up, the 8 best teams advance to the Playoffs, competing in a single elimination bracket, with all matches played in a Best-of-5 format.
The bracket will be seeded based on the Group Stage results:
Quarter Final 1:
Group A - Seed 1 🆚 Group B - Seed 2
Quarter Final 2:
Group D - Seed 1 🆚 Group C - Seed 2
Quarter Final 3:
Group B - Seed 1 🆚 Group A - Seed 2
Quarter Final 4:
Group C - Seed 1 🆚 Group D - Seed 2
From there, teams battle through the bracket until only two remain, facing off in the Grand Final!
Schedule
Brawl Cup takes place May 15-17 at the Uber Eats Music Hall Arena in Berlin, Germany. Venue doors will open at 12pm local time (12:00 CEST) each day. The show will start at 12:45pm (subject to change).
Day 1 - May 15
The opening day of Brawl Cup will feature Group A and B matches, as teams begin their fight for a place in the Playoffs.
Day 2 - May 16
Day two concludes the Group Stage, with Group C and D taking the stage to battle for the remaining Playoff spots.
Day 3 - May 17
The final day of Brawl Cup is all about the Playoffs, where the remaining teams fight for their share of the $100,000 prize pool. The winning team takes home $35,000 and secures an additional World Finals slot for their region, while second place earns an extra Last Chance Qualifier spot along with prize money.
Brawl Cup Tickets
Tickets are available now, with VIP tickets already sold out! Secure your spot and experience the Battle of Regions live in Berlin. If you’re planning to attend, be sure to check out the Brawl Cup Ticket Guide for everything you need to know before the event!
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