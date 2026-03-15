Brawl Cup is coming soon, and the world’s best teams are getting ready to battle it out in Berlin, Germany!

Teams from across multiple regions will clash in a Battle of the Regions, competing through the Group Stage before advancing to the Playoffs and fighting for their share of the $100,000 USD prize pool.

On top of that, the winning team will earn an additional World Finals slot for their region, while second place secures an extra Last Chance Qualifier spot.