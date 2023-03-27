Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

27 mar 2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

Nuovo gadget e abilità stellare di R-T!
article image

22 mar 2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

I primi giocatori a ottenere i titoli!
article image

13 feb 2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

L'evento di San Brawlentino è nell'aria!
article image

13 feb 2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

Aggiornamento #CandyLand - note di rilascio!
article image

24 gen 2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

Modifiche al Supercell ID per rendere il tuo account più sicuro!
article image

23 gen 2023

Blog – Brawl Stars

Seguici sui nostri canali social globali!
Previous678910Next