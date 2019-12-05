Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

5 dic 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Modifiche di bilanciamento!
article image

29 nov 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Il weekend doppi gettoni è tornato!
article image

24 nov 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Giveaway delle skin Line Friends!
article image

23 nov 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Compensazione Sete di Potere
article image

21 nov 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Il micro aggiornamento di novembre!
article image

10 nov 2019

Blog – Brawl Stars

Scopri i finalisti!
Previous2829303132Next