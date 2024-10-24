Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2024年10月24日

ブロスタ世界一決定戦2024 Rival Esports応援キャンペーン
article image

2024年10月15日

トロフィーシーズンが刷新されます！
article image

2024年10月12日

プロvsプロ エキシビションマッチ勝利予想キャンペーン
article image

2024年10月4日

パッチノート：スポンジ・ボブ
article image

2024年9月26日

ケンジリリース記念キャンペーン
article image

2024年9月4日

無料スキン「スポンジボブ プリモ」の入手方法！
