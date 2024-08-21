Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2024年8月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars
欲しいのはスタードロップ42個？それともメガボックス7個？
2024年7月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
クラシックブロスタ動画投稿キャンペーン
2024年7月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
クラシックブロスタイベント：メガボックスが復活！
2024年7月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
パッチノート：「クラシックブロスタ」アップデート
2024年6月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars
アジア太平洋地域6月マンスリー決勝戦キャンペーン！
2024年6月10日
Blog – Brawl Stars
「ブロスタ・サムズアップ」コミュニティイベント！
