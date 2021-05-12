Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2021年5月12日

【今週末開催】チャンピオンシップチャレンジ使用マップについて
2021年5月4日

【あと3日】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ東アジアマンスリー決勝戦
2021年5月2日

ミラティブにて配信＆視聴キャンペーンスタート！
2021年5月1日

#SUPERCELLトライアスロン 感想＆応援投稿キャンペーン
2021年5月1日

『SUPERCELLトライアスロン』いよいよ明日開幕！見どころをご紹介！
2021年4月28日

【5/2開催】Supercellトライアスロン出場選手決定！！
