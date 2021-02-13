Supercell logo

2021年2月13日

宇野昌磨君, 樹君, 本田真凜ちゃんとブロスタしてみた!!
2021年2月12日

ポコとミスターPの新ガジェット登場！！
2021年2月9日

【がん×やぴ】やぴまる破産させるべくスキン爆買いさせてみたww
2021年2月8日

バランス調整
2021年2月5日

ティック・タラの新ガジェット登場！
2021年1月28日

バグ修正のためメンテナンスを実施しました
