Brawl Stars News Archive

2024年3月25日

アップデート情報：時の砂
2024年3月21日

#100スタードロップ コミュニティイベント！
2024年3月8日

女性キャラクター限定コミュニティイベント「#BrawlLikeaGirl」！
2024年2月16日

メガピッグウィーク イベント！
2024年2月13日

3タイトル合同ファンアートコンテスト
2024年2月7日

アップデート情報：スタートゥーンスタジオ
