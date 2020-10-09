Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年10月9日

【必見!!】ブロスタ世界一決定戦とは？
2020年10月7日

【ブロスタのトップレベルを感じよう】プロチームJUPITERがマンスリー決勝戦を振り返り動画公開
2020年10月5日

ついに開催！！ブロスタ世界一決定戦
2020年10月4日

ハロウィン目前！Twitterヘッダーイラスト キャンペーン【ブロスタソックスが当たる！】
2020年10月3日

名シーンはどれ！？ブロスタチャンピオンシップ観戦キャンペーン
2020年10月2日

【君はクリアできるか！？】ダイナマイクチャレンジ
