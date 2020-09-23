Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2020年9月23日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【コミュニティ大会】F2F VS ~20Sep~エントリー受付中！
article image

2020年9月21日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【重要】コルトタイマン最強決定戦へ参加される方へ
article image

2020年9月19日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【初心者の方必見！】ブロスタで “絶対やってはいけない” 5つの事。
article image

2020年9月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【エントリー開始!!】コルトタイマン最強決定戦!!豪華賞品も！！
article image

2020年9月18日

Blog – Brawl Stars

【動画】ブロスタのプロチームが教える"エリザベス"の極意！！
article image

2020年9月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

バランス調整
Previous6061626364Next