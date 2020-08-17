Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年8月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ファンアート企画「SummerBrawl2020」
2020年8月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ジェシーの新ガジェット登場！
2020年8月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
明日開催のチャンピオンシップチャレンジマップ公開【15勝チャレンジ】
2020年8月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【Supercell Make】ゲイルのコミュニティスキン募集
2020年8月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ペニーの新ガジェット「船長のコンパス」登場！
2020年8月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
日本チーム同士が大激突！ブロスタチャンピオンシップ マンスリー決勝戦振り返り！
