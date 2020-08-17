Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年8月17日

ファンアート企画「SummerBrawl2020」
2020年8月12日

ジェシーの新ガジェット登場！
2020年8月7日

明日開催のチャンピオンシップチャレンジマップ公開【15勝チャレンジ】
2020年8月7日

【Supercell Make】ゲイルのコミュニティスキン募集
2020年8月5日

ペニーの新ガジェット「船長のコンパス」登場！
2020年8月5日

日本チーム同士が大激突！ブロスタチャンピオンシップ マンスリー決勝戦振り返り！
