Brawl Stars News Archive

2020年7月20日

ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 7月のオンライン予選を勝ち抜いたのは？
2020年7月16日

エリザベスの新ガジェット登場！
2020年7月9日

【これぞトップレベルの試合】7月マンスリー決勝アジア決勝戦の振り返り
2020年7月9日

【土曜日開催】チャンピオンシップチャレンジの使用マップ公開！
2020年7月8日

バグ修正のためメンテナンスを実施いたしました
2020年7月4日

【エメラルドが当たる！】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ観戦キャンペーン
