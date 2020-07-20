Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年7月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars
ブロスタチャンピオンシップ 7月のオンライン予選を勝ち抜いたのは？
2020年7月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars
エリザベスの新ガジェット登場！
2020年7月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【これぞトップレベルの試合】7月マンスリー決勝アジア決勝戦の振り返り
2020年7月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【土曜日開催】チャンピオンシップチャレンジの使用マップ公開！
2020年7月8日
Blog – Brawl Stars
バグ修正のためメンテナンスを実施いたしました
2020年7月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars
【エメラルドが当たる！】ブロスタチャンピオンシップ観戦キャンペーン
