Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2024年1月26日

#友情の力 - 新コミュニティイベント
article image

2024年1月9日

2024年ブロスタの抱負キャンペーン
article image

2023年12月28日

ゲキムズブロストライカー チャレンジ、再来！
article image

2023年12月13日

5周年記念！ブロスタキャラクター人気投票！
article image

2023年12月13日

ブロスタ5周年記念！ブロスタエピソード大募集キャンペーン！
article image

2023年12月6日

ブロスタパスの仕様変更
