2019年7月5日

仲良し人気声優がエメラルドハントで大暴れ！！
2019年7月3日

コルト・ローサ・リコの新スターパワー登場！
2019年7月2日

トロフィーのバランス調整を実施しました
2019年6月28日

いくら丼2000g大食い！ブロスタで負けたら高額支払い…【ブロスタゴチになります】
2019年6月27日

夏のアップデート！！
2019年6月24日

7月15日まで！ドコモゲームフェス開催！
