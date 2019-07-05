Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2019年7月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
仲良し人気声優がエメラルドハントで大暴れ！！
2019年7月3日
Blog – Brawl Stars
コルト・ローサ・リコの新スターパワー登場！
2019年7月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
トロフィーのバランス調整を実施しました
2019年6月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
いくら丼2000g大食い！ブロスタで負けたら高額支払い…【ブロスタゴチになります】
2019年6月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
夏のアップデート！！
2019年6月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars
7月15日まで！ドコモゲームフェス開催！
