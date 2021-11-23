Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2021년 11월 23일
Blog – Brawl Stars
도둑 고양이 제시, 월드 파이널 시청하면 누구나 획득 가능🐱!
2021년 11월 23일
Blog – Brawl Stars
11월 23일 점검 수정 내역
2021년 11월 22일
Blog – Brawl Stars
11월 22일 점검 수정 내역
2021년 11월 17일
Blog – Brawl Stars
11월 클럽 리그 & 기어 업데이트 내역을 확인하세요!
2021년 11월 3일
Blog – Brawl Stars
11월 3일 점검 수정 및 선택적 업데이트 내역
2021년 11월 2일
Blog – Brawl Stars
🚨클럽 멤버 조정 발표🚨
