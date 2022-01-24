Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2022년 1월 24일

《암행어사 콜트 출두야!》 이벤트 내용을 확인하세요!
2022년 1월 11일

골드 티켓이 삭제됩니다!
2022년 1월 11일

그롬의 두 번째 스타 파워!
2022년 1월 4일

1월 4일 점검 수정 내역
2022년 1월 1일

2022 챔피언십 안내
2022년 1월 1일

브롤스타즈 챔피언십 2022 규정 안내
