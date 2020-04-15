Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
2020년 4월 15일
Blog – Brawl Stars
밸런스 조정 내용을 확인하세요!
2020년 4월 15일
Blog – Brawl Stars
4월 선택적 업데이트 내용을 확인하세요!
2020년 4월 7일
Blog – Brawl Stars
밸런스 조정 내용을 확인하세요!
2020년 3월 27일
Blog – Brawl Stars
밸런스 조정 내용을 확인하세요!
2020년 3월 26일
Blog – Brawl Stars
변경된 경기 규정을 확인하세요!
2020년 3월 19일
Blog – Brawl Stars
브롤 마스터란?
Previous
38
39
40
41
42
Next