Brawl Stars News Archive

15 Haz 2022

Bonnie'nin ikinci aksesuarı!
9 Haz 2022

Çin Sunucusu'nun 2. Yıl Dönümü İçin Ücretsiz Hediyeler!
30 May 2022

Janet'in İkinci Aksesuarı Geldi!
25 May 2022

Janet’ın İkinci Yıldız Gücü!
4 May 2022

#TehlikeliGösteri Güncelleme Notları!
29 Nis 2022

Altın hafta Ödülleri!
