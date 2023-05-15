Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
简体中文
2023年5月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月15日平衡性調整與修復內容
2023年5月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars
觀看SPS賽事累積積分獲取獎勵！
2023年5月3日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月3日維護內容
2023年5月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars
想要周邊？那快來支持創作者們的活動吧！
2023年4月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
4月27日維護內容
2023年4月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
4月更新：熱戰叢林
