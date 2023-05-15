Supercell logo

2023年5月15日

5月15日平衡性調整與修復內容
2023年5月11日

觀看SPS賽事累積積分獲取獎勵！
2023年5月3日

5月3日維護內容
2023年5月1日

想要周邊？那快來支持創作者們的活動吧！
2023年4月27日

4月27日維護內容
2023年4月25日

4月更新：熱戰叢林
