Brawl Stars News Archive

2023年6月28日

6月28日維護內容
2023年6月27日

6月更新：魔法森林
2023年6月12日

6月12日平衡性調整與修復內容
2023年6月6日

6月6日平衡性調整與修復內容
2023年6月5日

拯救青蛙特別活動！
2023年5月23日

5月23日維護內容
