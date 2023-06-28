Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2023年6月28日
Blog – Brawl Stars
6月28日維護內容
2023年6月27日
Blog – Brawl Stars
6月更新：魔法森林
2023年6月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars
6月12日平衡性調整與修復內容
2023年6月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars
6月6日平衡性調整與修復內容
2023年6月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
拯救青蛙特別活動！
2023年5月23日
Blog – Brawl Stars
5月23日維護內容
