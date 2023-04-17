Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2023年4月17日

Blog – Brawl Stars

重要通知：關於星光聯賽與造型相關調整！
2023年4月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

4月3日維護內容
2023年4月3日

Blog – Brawl Stars

2月更新詳情：遊客中心之謎
2023年3月27日

Blog – Brawl Stars

R-T新能力之星與新武裝配件現已推出！
2023年3月23日

Blog – Brawl Stars

首批獲得稱號的玩家們！
2023年3月14日

Blog – Brawl Stars

加入全球社群大家庭中！
