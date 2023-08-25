Supercell logo

2023年8月25日

我們需要你的意見！
2023年8月19日

【第三方賽事】AET2023決賽就在今晚！
2023年8月15日

8月15日平衡性調整與修復內容
2023年7月21日

【第三方賽事】AET2023即將開放報名
2023年6月30日

6月30日維護內容
2023年6月29日

6月29日可選更新版本
