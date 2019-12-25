Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2019年12月25日

粉絲團特別活動─亂鬥海盜風！別讓誰上船？
2019年12月18日

12月更新詳情！
2019年12月15日

2020荒野亂鬥全球錦標賽揭曉總獎金！
2019年12月14日

12月荒野亂鬥社群盃開放報名！新增趣味賽！
2019年12月5日

12月平衡性調整
2019年11月28日

亂鬥超級鬧！Part2 -來票選獎好禮！
