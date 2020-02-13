Games
Brawl Stars News Archive
2020年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
堆金如山！
2020年2月7日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Google Play x 荒野亂鬥！尊與凱琪K7都來啦！
2020年2月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球錦標賽挑戰地圖（2月）
2020年2月5日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Mr.P新能力之星現已推出！
2020年1月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
獲取亂鬥新春造型的機會來啦！
2020年1月23日
Blog – Brawl Stars
1月更新詳情！
