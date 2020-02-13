Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

article image

2020年2月13日

Blog – Brawl Stars

堆金如山！
article image

2020年2月7日

Blog – Brawl Stars

Google Play x 荒野亂鬥！尊與凱琪K7都來啦！
article image

2020年2月6日

Blog – Brawl Stars

​全球錦標賽挑戰地圖（2月）
article image

2020年2月5日

Blog – Brawl Stars

Mr.P新能力之星現已推出！
article image

2020年1月25日

Blog – Brawl Stars

獲取亂鬥新春造型的機會來啦！
article image

2020年1月23日

Blog – Brawl Stars

1月更新詳情！
Previous4445464748Next