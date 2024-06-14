Supercell logo

14. Juni 2024

Ranglistensieger der Haaland-Herausforderung!
11. Juni 2024

Supermauerbrecher im Rampenlicht und neue Heldenausrüstung!
10. Juni 2024

Balanceänderungen im Juni!
23. Mai 2024

Das Community-MEHReignis ist da!
9. Mai 2024

Hinweise zum Clash-mit-Haaland-Medaillenereignis!
4. Mai 2024

News bezüglich unserer Richtlinie für sicheres und faires Spiel & nächste Schritte
