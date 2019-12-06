Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
6 dic 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
¡Una nueva heroína llega a la aldea!
30 nov 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Diseños de base TH10, TH11 y TH12 de Team Queso
21 nov 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Mejoras del reclutamiento (actualización de diciembre)
14 nov 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Resumiendo el #ClashWorlds
22 oct 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Actualización opcional v11.866.6
26 sept 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Diseños de base TH9 Team Queso
Previous
29
30
31
32
33
Next