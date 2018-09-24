Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
24 sept 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Mejoras de Calidad
27 ago 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
¡Guarda tu partida!
21 ago 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Cómo encontrar un Clan
29 jun 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Ajustes de equilibrio (29 de junio)
26 jun 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
Cambios en los tiempos de mejora
25 jun 2018
Blog – Clash of Clans
¡Preguntas y respuestas de Clash!
Previous
34
35
36
37
Next