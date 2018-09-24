Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

24 sept 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Mejoras de Calidad
27 ago 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

¡Guarda tu partida!
21 ago 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Cómo encontrar un Clan
29 jun 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Ajustes de equilibrio (29 de junio)
26 jun 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

Cambios en los tiempos de mejora
25 jun 2018

Blog – Clash of Clans

¡Preguntas y respuestas de Clash!
