Clash of Clans News Archive
1 may 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
¡Te damos la bienvenida a la temporada Clash con Haaland!
17 abr 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Tentáculos temperamentales: Notas de actualización
27 mar 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Ajustes de equilibrio del 26 de marzo
11 mar 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Evento especial superdragón
27 feb 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Notas de la actualización de febrero de 2024
15 feb 2024
Blog – Clash of Clans
Desafío comunitario: Sobres rojos
