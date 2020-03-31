Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
31 mars 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Mise à jour optionnelle: Correction de bugs
30 mars 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Notes de la MAJ de Printemps!
24 mars 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Nouveauté : Les Supers Troupes !
21 mars 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Améliorations de la qualité de vie et plus!
19 mars 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Des nouveaux niveaux arrivent !
12 mars 2020
Blog – Clash of Clans
Réduction des coûts d'amélioration: MAJ d'Avril!
