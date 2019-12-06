Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
6 déc. 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Et oui, une quatrième Héroïne arrive bel et bien !
21 nov. 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Améliorations de l'outil de recrutement (MAJ de Décembre)
22 oct. 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Mise à jour optionnelle v11.866.6
17 oct. 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Correction de bugs et changements
16 sept. 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Félicitations Shenzhou & INTZ!
4 sept. 2019
Blog – Clash of Clans
Rencontrez les équipes Jokers!
