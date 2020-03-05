Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

5 mars 2020

Nouveautés de la Base des Ouvriers
27 févr. 2020

Pause de Maintenance : Petits équilibrages !
5 févr. 2020

Twitter Officiel Clash of Clans Esports disponible
14 janv. 2020

Mini mise à jour d'équilibrage à venir!
19 déc. 2019

Mise à jour optionnelle - Fixation des bugs
13 déc. 2019

Mise à jour optionnelle Android et iOS
