Clash of Clans News Archive

9 août 2024

Événement de médailles des animes et nouvel équipement !
26 juil. 2024

Clashiversaire : la Foire du bâtiment commence !
28 juin 2024

Mise à jour de l'équité du jeu - Bannissements à venir
24 juin 2024

Déblocage de héros illimités - Événement communautaire
11 juin 2024

Focus sur le super sapeur & nouvel équipement de héros !
23 mai 2024

L'événement ENCORE PLUS est là !
