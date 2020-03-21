Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

21 mar 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Miglioramenti alla qualità della vita!
article image

19 mar 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Nuovi livelli in arrivo!!
article image

12 mar 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Riduzione dei costi di aggiornamento! (Aggiornamento di primavera in arrivo)
article image

5 mar 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Novità per la base del costruttore!
article image

27 feb 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Manutenzione: Mini bilanciamento!
article image

5 feb 2020

Blog – Clash of Clans

Segui il profilo ufficiale @cocesports!
Previous2627282930Next