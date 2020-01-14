Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

14 gen 2020

14 gen 2020

Mini Bilanciamento in arrivo

Mini Bilanciamento in arrivo
19 dic 2019

19 dic 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Aggiornamento opzionale - corretti altri bug!
12 dic 2019

12 dic 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Aggiornamento opzionale v13.0.9/13
6 dic 2019

6 dic 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Un quarto eroe arriva al villaggio!
21 nov 2019

21 nov 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Reclutamento migliorato (aggiornam. di dicembre)
22 ott 2019

22 ott 2019

Blog – Clash of Clans

Aggiornamento opzionale v11.866.6
