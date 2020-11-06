Supercell logo

6 nov 2020

La community ha scelto le Wild Cards!
3 nov 2020

Chi sono le squadre Wildcard!
24 apr 2020

Suggerimenti per passare il tempo su Clash da casa!
13 apr 2020

Nuove modifiche alle qualificazioni
30 mar 2020

Aggiornamento di Primavera!
24 mar 2020

In arrivo: Le Super Truppe!
