Clash of Clans News Archive
2019年4月23日
Blog – Clash of Clans
世界選手権2019の予選について
2019年4月9日
Blog – Clash of Clans
Tribe Gamingの配置
2019年4月2日
Blog – Clash of Clans
4月のアップデート情報
2019年3月29日
Blog – Clash of Clans
シーズンチャレンジに関するQ&A
2019年3月22日
Blog – Clash of Clans
新レベル追加&バランス調整
2019年3月15日
Blog – Clash of Clans
時間とコストのバランス調整
