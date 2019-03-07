Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Clash of Clans News Archive
Deutsch
English
español
français
Indonesia
italiano
日本語
한국어
português
中文
简体中文
2019年3月7日
Blog – Clash of Clans
より大規模なクラン対戦リーグ&報酬の変更について
2019年2月22日
Blog – Clash of Clans
バランス調整について
2019年2月21日
Blog – Clash of Clans
近日実施予定の仕様改善アップデートについて
2019年2月14日
Blog – Clash of Clans
【クラッシュ・オブ・クラン世界選手権2019】開幕！
2019年1月16日
Blog – Clash of Clans
フェアプレイの奨励
2019年1月11日
Blog – Clash of Clans
ストロングマンの真相
