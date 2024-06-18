Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2024년 6월 18일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 업데이트 패치 노트
2024년 6월 11일
Blog – Clash of Clans
슈퍼 해골 돌격병 스포트라이트 및 신규 영웅 장비!
2024년 6월 5일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 밸런스 조정 안내
2024년 5월 23일
Blog – Clash of Clans
광석 커뮤니티 이벤트가 찾아왔습니다!
2024년 5월 9일
Blog – Clash of Clans
'홀란드와 함께 클래시' 메달 이벤트 정보!
2024년 5월 2일
Blog – Clash of Clans
공정한 게임 이용 정책 업데이트 및 향후 계획
