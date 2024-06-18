Supercell logo

2024년 6월 18일

6월 업데이트 패치 노트
2024년 6월 11일

슈퍼 해골 돌격병 스포트라이트 및 신규 영웅 장비!
2024년 6월 5일

6월 밸런스 조정 안내
2024년 5월 23일

광석 커뮤니티 이벤트가 찾아왔습니다!
2024년 5월 9일

'홀란드와 함께 클래시' 메달 이벤트 정보!
2024년 5월 2일

공정한 게임 이용 정책 업데이트 및 향후 계획
