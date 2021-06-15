Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2021년 6월 15일

Blog – Clash of Clans

슈퍼셀 라운지의 마지막을 THE LAST WEEKEND에서 함께 해요!
article image

2021년 6월 13일

Blog – Clash of Clans

6월 업데이트 미리보기 #4 [게임 환경 개선 및 버그 수정]
article image

2021년 6월 11일

Blog – Clash of Clans

6월 업데이트 미리보기 #3 [신규 유닛 : 드래곤 라이더]
article image

2021년 6월 11일

Blog – Clash of Clans

6월 업데이트 미리보기 #2 [신규 슈퍼 유닛 : 로켓 비행선]
article image

2021년 6월 11일

Blog – Clash of Clans

6월 업데이트 미리보기 #1 [신규 건물,함정,유닛 레벨]
article image

2021년 6월 9일

Blog – Clash of Clans

GOOD BYE, 슈퍼셀 라운지!
Previous2021222324Next