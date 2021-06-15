Games
Clash of Clans News Archive
2021년 6월 15일
Blog – Clash of Clans
슈퍼셀 라운지의 마지막을 THE LAST WEEKEND에서 함께 해요!
2021년 6월 13일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 업데이트 미리보기 #4 [게임 환경 개선 및 버그 수정]
2021년 6월 11일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 업데이트 미리보기 #3 [신규 유닛 : 드래곤 라이더]
2021년 6월 11일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 업데이트 미리보기 #2 [신규 슈퍼 유닛 : 로켓 비행선]
2021년 6월 11일
Blog – Clash of Clans
6월 업데이트 미리보기 #1 [신규 건물,함정,유닛 레벨]
2021년 6월 9일
Blog – Clash of Clans
GOOD BYE, 슈퍼셀 라운지!
