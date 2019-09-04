Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2019년 9월 4일

슈퍼셀 라운지,클랜룸 예약 오픈!
article image

2019년 8월 13일

슈퍼셀 유저를 위한 공간! 슈퍼셀 라운지!
article image

2019년 6월 19일

6월 업데이트 - 오류 및 수정 사항
article image

2019년 6월 13일

클래시 오브 클랜 : 6월 업데이트 미리보기 #3
article image

2019년 6월 10일

6월 업데이트 미리보기 #2
article image

2019년 6월 7일

6월 업데이트 : 밸런스 조정!
