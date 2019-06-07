Supercell logo

2019년 6월 7일

6월 업데이트 : 연구 포션
2019년 5월 27일

[KOREA CHAMPIONSHIP] 코리아 챔피언십 알아보기
2019년 4월 24일

공정하게 게임을 이용하세요!
2019년 4월 3일

시즌 도전 QnA
2019년 3월 22일

새로운 레벨 & 밸런스 업데이트
2019년 3월 15일

시간&비용이 대폭 줄어듭니다!
