Supercell logo

Clash of Clans News Archive

article image

2019년 1월 23일

Blog – Clash of Clans

세계 최강 TOP10 클랜을 지금 확인하세요!
article image

2019년 1월 14일

Blog – Clash of Clans

공정한 게임 이용을 장려합니다!
article image

2019년 1월 11일

Blog – Clash of Clans

세계 최고 TOP10 클랜이 공개됩니다!
article image

2019년 1월 9일

Blog – Clash of Clans

박쥐 마법 밸런스 조정 안내
article image

2018년 12월 13일

Blog – Clash of Clans

신규 슈퍼셀 게임 브롤스타즈를 소개합니다!
article image

2018년 12월 13일

Blog – Clash of Clans

12월 업데이트 추가 밸런스 조정!
Previous3738394041Next