Clash of Clans News Archive

2024년 5월 1일

홀란드와 함께 클래시!
2024년 4월 17일

괴팍한 촉수 - 4월 업데이트 패치노트!
2024년 3월 27일

3월 신규 밸런스 조정 안내
2024년 3월 11일

슈퍼 드래곤 스포트라이트
2024년 2월 27일

2024년 2월 업데이트 - 패치 노트
2024년 2월 14일

빨간 봉투 커뮤니티 도전!
